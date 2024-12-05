News & Insights

Lilly Announces $3 Bln Expansion Of Manufacturing Facility In Wisconsin

December 05, 2024 — 08:47 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced a $3 billion expansion of the Kenosha County, Wisconsin, manufacturing facility that the company acquired earlier this year. Lilly expects to add 750 jobs to the current 100-plus workforce at this location.

The company plans to start construction on the expansion next year.

The company noted that the acquisition, expansion, and additional purchases of land and the adjacent warehouse bring Lilly's total planned investment in Wisconsin to $4 billion. The expanded facility will focus on manufacturing injectable medicines, device assembly and packaging for medicines across multiple therapeutic areas.

Lilly said it will use advanced automation, including guided vehicles, robotics and production equipment, to accelerate medicine production.

