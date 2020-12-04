Lilly and UnitedHealth launch trial of COVID-19 antibody

By treating people as early as possible in the course of illness, the study aims to determine if Lilly's drug reduces the severity of COVID-19, UnitedHealth's chief scientific officer, Ken Ehlert, said on a conference call.

Bamlanivimab, custom-designed to target the coronavirus, is part of a class of drugs known as monoclonal antibodies.

