US Markets
LLY

Lilly and UnitedHealth launch trial of COVID-19 antibody

Contributors
treating people as early as possible in the course of illness Reuters
the study aims to determine if Lilly's drug reduces the severity of COVID- Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co and insurer UnitedHealth Group on Friday said they have partnered to conduct a study of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment bamlanivimab in high-risk Medicare patients.

By treating people as early as possible in the course of illness, the study aims to determine if Lilly's drug reduces the severity of COVID-19, UnitedHealth's chief scientific officer, Ken Ehlert, said on a conference call.

Bamlanivimab, custom-designed to target the coronavirus, is part of a class of drugs known as monoclonal antibodies.

(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((deena.beasley@thomsonreuters.com; 213 955 6746; Reuters Messaging: deena.beasley.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY UNH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular