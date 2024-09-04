News & Insights

Lilly And EVA Pharma To Expand Access To Baricitinib In Low-to Middle-income Countries In Africa

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and EVA Pharma Wednesday announced partnership to expand access to baricitinib to people in 49 low- to middle-income countries in Africa by 2030.

Baricitinib, discovered by Incyte and licensed to Lilly, is approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, alopecia areata, atopic dermatitis, and COVID-19.

As per the agreement, Lilly will license certain baricitinib manufacturing know-how to EVA Pharma to manufacture and supply the drug across 49 low- to middle-income countries in Africa.

This partnership is part of the Lilly 30x30 initiative, which aims to improve access to quality health care for 30 million people living in resource-limited settings annually by 2030. Since 2021, the companies have been working together on this mission.

As announced in 2022, Lilly and EVA Pharma are also partnering to provide affordable insulin in 56 countries, most of which are low- to middle-income.

