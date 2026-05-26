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LLY

Lilly To Acquire Curevo To Advance Next-Generation Shingles Prevention

May 26, 2026 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Curevo Vaccine, a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on varicella zoster virus (VZV) vaccines, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

Curevo's lead candidate, Amezosvatein, is a Phase 3-ready adjuvanted subunit vaccine designed to prevent shingles in adults. In a Phase 2 head-to-head trial against the current standard of care, Amezosvatein matched immune response across all primary endpoints while reducing side effects such as fatigue, chills, and injection-site pain by more than half.

Under the terms of the agreement, Curevo shareholders could receive up to $1.5 billion in cash, including an upfront payment and a milestone-based payment. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

Lilly executives highlighted the potential of Amezosvatein to expand shingles vaccination rates by improving tolerability, which could help reduce long-term risks such as stroke and dementia.

Curevo's CEO, George Simeon noted that Lilly's global development and commercialization capabilities will accelerate the advancement of the vaccine.

LLY has traded between $623.78 and $1,133.95 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (May 22, 2026) at $1,065, up 2.24%. In pre-market trading Tuesday the stock is trading at $1,078, up 1.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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