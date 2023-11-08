Lilly : FDA Approves Zepbound For Chronic Weight Management, New Option For Treatment Of Obesity

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Zepbound (tirzepatide) for Chronic Weight Management, a new option for the treatment of Obesity or Overweight with weight-related medical problems.

Zepbound is the first and only approved treatment activating two incretin hormone receptors, GIP or glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide and GLP-1 or glucagon-like peptide-1, to tackle an underlying cause of excess weight, the company said in a statement.

Zepbound is indicated for adults with obesity or those who are overweight and also have weight-related medical problems such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes mellitus, obstructive sleep apnea or cardiovascular disease, to lose weight and keep it off. It should be used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

The company advised that Zepbound should not be used with other tirzepatide-containing products or any GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines, and it has not been studied in patients with a history of pancreatitis, or with severe gastrointestinal disease, including severe gastroparesis.

Tirzepatide is under regulatory review for weight management in Europe, China, the United Kingdom and several additional markets.

