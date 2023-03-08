Markets
LLY

Lilly : FDA Accepts SNDA For Jardiance For Children 10 Years & Older With Type 2 Diabetes

March 08, 2023 — 09:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Jardiance (empagliflozin) investigating a potential new indication to lower blood sugar along with diet and exercise in children 10 years and older with type 2 diabetes, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said in a statement.

The application was based on phase III results from the DINAMO trial showing Jardiance (empagliflozin) tablets significantly reduced A1c (a marker of average blood sugar) versus placebo in participants aged 10-17 living with type 2 diabetes.

If approved, Jardiance would be the first SGLT2 inhibitor indicated for the vulnerable population, the company said.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.