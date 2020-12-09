Markets
LLY

Lilly : Verzenio - Standard Endocrine Therapy Combination Reduces Breast Cancer Recurrence Risk

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co.'s (LLY) Verzenio, in combination with standard adjuvant endocrine therapy, decreased the risk of breast cancer recurrence by 28.7 percent, as per a pre-planned primary outcome analysis from the Phase 3 monarchE trial.

It is compared to standard adjuvant endocrine therapy alone for people with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) high risk early breast cancer.

The data included an additional 3.6 months of follow-up since the pre-planned interim analysis results announced in September 2020, and more than 1,400 patients have completed two years of treatment since the start of the study.

The statistically significant benefit observed was consistent across all pre-specified subgroups. The median follow up was approximately 19.1 months.

All patients on monarchE will continue to be followed to assess overall survival and other endpoints, the company said.

Lilly said it will submit the monarchE data to regulatory authorities before the end of 2020.

Verzenio or abemaciclib is an inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK)4 & 6, which are activated by binding to D-cyclins. In estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer cell lines, cyclin D1 and CDK4 & 6 promote phosphorylation of the retinoblastoma protein (Rb), cell cycle progression, and cell proliferation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular