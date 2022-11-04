Lilly : Phase III Trial Shows Benefit Of Jardiance In Reducing Kidney Disease Progression In CKD

(RTTNews) - EMPA-KIDNEY phase III clinical trial results showed significant benefit of Jardiance in reducing kidney disease progression or cardiovascular death by 28% compared to placebo in people with chronic kidney disease, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said in a statement.

The clinical trial met its primary endpoint by demonstrating a significant kidney and cardiovascular benefit for adults living with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The phase III trial also demonstrated a statistically significant reduction (14%) in hospitalization for any cause, bringing potential relief for patients and reducing burden on healthcare systems.

The overall safety data was generally consistent with previous findings, confirming the well-established safety profile of Jardiance.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.