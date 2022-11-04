Markets
Lilly : Phase III Trial Shows Benefit Of Jardiance In Reducing Kidney Disease Progression In CKD

November 04, 2022 — 11:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - EMPA-KIDNEY phase III clinical trial results showed significant benefit of Jardiance in reducing kidney disease progression or cardiovascular death by 28% compared to placebo in people with chronic kidney disease, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said in a statement.

The clinical trial met its primary endpoint by demonstrating a significant kidney and cardiovascular benefit for adults living with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The phase III trial also demonstrated a statistically significant reduction (14%) in hospitalization for any cause, bringing potential relief for patients and reducing burden on healthcare systems.

The overall safety data was generally consistent with previous findings, confirming the well-established safety profile of Jardiance.

