Markets
LLY

Lilly : Phase 3 Study Shows Sintilimab Improves OS For Squamous Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Patients

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that phase 3 ORIENT-3 study results showed that the anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody sintilimab significantly improved overall survival for the second-line treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer patients.

ORIENT-3 is a randomized, open-label, Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating TYVYT or sintilimab injection versus docetaxel as a second-line treatment for advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer or sqNSCLC.

A total of 290 patients whose cancer had progressed following first-line treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy were enrolled.

Based on the primary analysis population--280 patients, excluding patients on the docetaxel arm who received immunotherapy prior to disease progression--, TYVYT demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival or OS compared to docetaxel, meeting the pre-specified primary endpoint, the companies said in a statement.

The median OS was 11.79 months for patients on the TYVYT arm and 8.25 months for those on the docetaxel arm.

The median progression-free survival as assessed by investigators was 4.30 months versus 2.79 months, and the confirmed objective response rate was 25.5 percent versus 2.2 percent, respectively. Safety was consistent with previous studies of TYVYT, and no new safety signals were identified.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular