Lilly : Empagliflozin Reduces Risk Of Cardiovascular Death Or Hospitalization For Heart Failure

(RTTNews) - Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that Empagliflozin met primary endpoint in reducing risk of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure in the EMPEROR-Reduced Phase III trial in adults with and without diabetes.

The study results demonstrated superiority with empagliflozin (10 mg) compared to placebo in reducing the risk for the composite of cardiovascular death or hospitalization due to heart failure, when added to standard of care. Overall, the safety profile was similar to the known safety profile of empagliflozin, the company said in a statement.

Empagliflozin is an oral, once daily, highly selective sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor and the first type 2 diabetes medicine to include cardiovascular death risk reduction data in its label in several countries.

