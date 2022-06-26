Lilly : China Approves TYVYT Combination For Treatment Of Gastric Cancer

(RTTNews) - The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has approved the supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA for TYVYT (sintilimab injection) in combination with fluorouracil and platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, Innovent Biologics Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said in a statement.

It is the sixth NMPA-approved indication of TYVYT. TYVYT is the first domestic PD-1 inhibitor approved for the first-line treatment of gastric cancer and is currently approved for the first-line treatment in five major types of cancers.

In China, TYVYT was approved for the treatment of relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin's lymphoma in December 2018, first-line treatment of nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC in February 2021, first-line treatment of squamous NSCLC, and the first-line treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma in June 2021; and the first-line treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma in June 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.