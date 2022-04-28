Lilly: Tirzepatide In SURMOUNT-1 Trial Delivers Superior Weight Loss In Adults

(RTTNews) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Thursday said its Tirzepatide (5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg) achieved superior weight loss in adults with obesity or overweight in SURMOUNT-1 clinical trial.

In topline results from the trial, the company said Tirzepatide delivered up to 22.5% weight loss in adults compared to placebo at 72 weeks of treatment.

The study enrolled 2,539 participants and was the first phase 3 global registration trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of tirzepatide in adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one comorbidity, who do not have diabetes.

Tirzepatide met both co-primary endpoints of superior mean percent change in body weight from baseline and greater percentage of participants achieving body weight reductions of at least 5% compared to placebo for both estimands. The study also achieved all key secondary endpoints at 72 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.