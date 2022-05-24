Lilly: One-half Of Mirikizumab Patients Achieves Clinical Remission At One Year In Phase 3 Study

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said, in a phase 3 LUCENT-2 study, patients with ulcerative colitis who responded to mirikizumab at 12 weeks achieved and maintained statistically superior and clinically meaningful improvements at one year compared to placebo across the primary endpoint of clinical remission and all key secondary endpoints, including bowel urgency severity, using a patient-reported outcome measure. The company noted that nearly all mirikizumab-treated patients who achieved clinical remission at one year were not taking steroids.

In the first quarter of 2022, the company submitted a Biologics License Application to the FDA and a Marketing Authorization Application in the European Union for approval of mirikizumab in ulcerative colitis.

