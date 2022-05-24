Markets
LLY

Lilly: One-half Of Mirikizumab Patients Achieves Clinical Remission At One Year In Phase 3 Study

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said, in a phase 3 LUCENT-2 study, patients with ulcerative colitis who responded to mirikizumab at 12 weeks achieved and maintained statistically superior and clinically meaningful improvements at one year compared to placebo across the primary endpoint of clinical remission and all key secondary endpoints, including bowel urgency severity, using a patient-reported outcome measure. The company noted that nearly all mirikizumab-treated patients who achieved clinical remission at one year were not taking steroids.

In the first quarter of 2022, the company submitted a Biologics License Application to the FDA and a Marketing Authorization Application in the European Union for approval of mirikizumab in ulcerative colitis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular