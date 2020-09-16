Lilly: BLAZE-1 Interim Data Show LY-CoV555 Antibody Reduces COVID-related Hospitalizations

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced proof of concept data from an interim analysis of the BLAZE-1 clinical trial, showing a reduced rate of hospitalization for patients treated with LY-CoV555. The double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study evaluated LY-CoV555, a SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody, for the treatment of symptomatic COVID-19 in the outpatient setting. In the study, the primary endpoint of viral load change from baseline at day 11 was met for one of three doses. Rate of hospitalizations and ER visits was 1.7 percent for LY-CoV555 versus 6 percent for placebo. LY-CoV555 was well-tolerated in the study, with no drug-related serious adverse events reported.

"These interim data from the BLAZE-1 trial suggest that LY-CoV555, an antibody specifically directed against SARS-CoV-2, has a direct antiviral effect and may reduce COVID-related hospitalizations," said Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories.

The BLAZE-1 clinical trial remains ongoing, testing LY-CoV555 in combination with a second Lilly antibody, LY-CoV016.

