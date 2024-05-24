News & Insights

Lilium Secures $114M for Electric Jet Advancement

May 24, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Lilium (LILM) has released an update.

Lilium N.V., an innovator in electric air mobility, has secured a substantial $114 million in financing to further its development goals, including a $40 million public offering of shares and warrants. The fresh capital will propel the company towards achieving its first manned flight of the all-electric Lilium Jet by late 2024. The funding round attracted significant contributions from existing shareholders, company insiders, and key investors such as Tencent’s affiliate Aceville.

