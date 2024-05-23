News & Insights

Lilium Launches Share and Warrant Offering

May 23, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

Lilium (LILM) has released an update.

Lilium N.V. is set to enhance its financial position through a public offering of Class A shares and warrants, alongside a private placement offering with significant investors such as Tencent affiliate Aceville. This move aims to generate funds for the continued development and general corporate needs of the company, known for its pioneering electric vertical take-off and landing jets. The completion and terms of the offering are subject to market and regulatory conditions.

