Lilium Faces Uncertainty with Subsidiaries’ Insolvency Filing

October 28, 2024 — 10:26 am EDT

Lilium’s key German subsidiaries have filed for insolvency, raising uncertainty over their financial future. This development may impact investor sentiment as the company navigates through self-administration proceedings in Germany. Investors will be keenly watching how this situation unfolds and its implications for Lilium’s overall financial stability.

