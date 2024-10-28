Lilium Faces Uncertainty with Subsidiaries’ Insolvency Filing

Lilium (LILM) has released an update.

Lilium’s key German subsidiaries have filed for insolvency, raising uncertainty over their financial future. This development may impact investor sentiment as the company navigates through self-administration proceedings in Germany. Investors will be keenly watching how this situation unfolds and its implications for Lilium’s overall financial stability.

