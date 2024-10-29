Lilium Faces Insolvency, Nasdaq Suspends Trading

Lilium (LILM) has released an update.

Lilium N.V. faces significant financial challenges as its key German subsidiaries have filed for insolvency, prompting Nasdaq to suspend trading of the company’s shares and warrants. This development raises concerns about Lilium’s future on the stock market, as it must now navigate the implications of its subsidiaries’ self-administration proceedings.

