Lilium Climbs After Signing MoU With Lufthansa Group For EVTOL Operation In Europe

(RTTNews) - Lilium N.V. (LILM) shares are gaining more than 13 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU with the Lufthansa Group to explore a strategic partnership on electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing or eVTOL aircraft operation in Europe.

Currently, shares are at $1.22, up 13.36 percent from the previous close of $1.11 on a volume of 3,041,310.

