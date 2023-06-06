LILAK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (Symbol: LILAK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.92, changing hands as high as $8.12 per share. Liberty Latin America Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LILAK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LILAK's low point in its 52 week range is $5.88 per share, with $9.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.10.
