Likewise Group Plc Issues New Shares for Growth

Likewise Group Plc (GB:LIKE) has released an update.

Likewise Group Plc is expanding its presence in the stock market by issuing 900,000 new shares to fulfill the exercise of options under its 2019 Executive Management Incentivisation Scheme. These shares, which are expected to commence trading on AIM on October 28, 2024, will adjust the total voting rights in the company to 247,157,127. This move signifies the company’s dynamic growth and commitment to strengthening its financial strategies.

For further insights into GB:LIKE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.