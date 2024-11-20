News & Insights

Likewise Group Executives Boost Shareholding

November 20, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Likewise Group Plc (GB:LIKE) has released an update.

Key executives of Likewise Group Plc, including CEO Tony Brewer, have increased their stake in the company by purchasing a total of 288,805 shares through the reinvestment of the company’s interim dividend. This move reflects their confidence in the company’s growth trajectory, with Brewer now holding 11.41% of the voting rights. Such insider buying can often signal positive future prospects, attracting the attention of potential investors.

