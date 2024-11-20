Likewise Group Executives Boost Shareholding

Likewise Group Plc (GB:LIKE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Key executives of Likewise Group Plc, including CEO Tony Brewer, have increased their stake in the company by purchasing a total of 288,805 shares through the reinvestment of the company’s interim dividend. This move reflects their confidence in the company’s growth trajectory, with Brewer now holding 11.41% of the voting rights. Such insider buying can often signal positive future prospects, attracting the attention of potential investors.

For further insights into GB:LIKE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.