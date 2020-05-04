Likely Coronavirus Impact on Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q1 Earnings

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL is likely to register decline in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2020 results. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 0.7%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter is pegged at a loss of 58 cents, against earnings of $1.31 per share in the prior year quarter. Over the past 30 days, the company’s earnings estimates have witnessed sharp downward revisions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $2,139 million, indicating a decline of 12.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

Decline in passenger ticket revenues, and onboard and other revenues are anticipated to get reflected in the company’s first-quarter results. Both the metrics might have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Travel warnings and cruise cancellations may have hurt the performance in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for passenger ticket revenues stands at $1,574 million, indicating a decrease 7.9% from the prior-year quarter. Moreover, the consensus mark for the onboard and other revenues is pegged at $688 million, suggesting a decline of 5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Moreover, travel ban to Cuba and increase in costs are likely to get reflected in the first-quarter performance. Notably, the company anticipates itinerary changes owing to Cuba to impact yields in first-half 2020.

Despite the company’s strong fundamentals and growth prospect, the coronavirus pandemic has been taking a toll on the company’s performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Earnings ESP: Royal Caribbean has an Earnings ESP of -29.84%.

Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3.

