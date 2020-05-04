Likely Coronavirus Impact on Rent-A-Center's (RCII) Q1 Earnings

Rent-A-Center, Inc. RCII is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 numbers on May 6, after market close. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 24.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 61 cents, which suggests growth of 3.4% from the year-ago quarter. However, the consensus mark has moved down by a penny over the past seven days. Moreover, the consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is at $704.3 million, which indicates a 1.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



Factors to Note



Last month, management informed that most of the Rent-A-Center stores are open to provide support to customers amid the coronavirus crisis. Although the pandemic impacted the company’s performance in March with a 5% revenue decline year over year, favorable trends at the beginning of first-quarter 2020 drove revenues for January and February by 4% year over year. The company’s e-commerce transaction flow more than doubled. In addition, it has been cutting down on operating costs and monitoring all non-essential operating expenses.



Robust initiatives such as ‘Acceptance Now’ business model, cost containment and savings on interest expenses are likely to have driven the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, softness in the Rent-A-Center Business unit for a while now has been a concern. The division has been facing the brunt of refranchising efforts and continued store base rationalization. This is likely to have marred the company’s top-line performance in the quarter.



What Our Zacks Model Says



Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Rent-A-Center this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Rent-A-Center, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rent-A-Center, Inc. Quote

Although Rent-A-Center carries a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP of -9.59% makes surprise prediction difficult.



