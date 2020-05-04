Likely Coronavirus Impact on Cedar Fair (FUN) Q1 Earnings

Cedar Fair, L.P. FUN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 6. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 29%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter is pegged at a loss of $1.72, compared with a loss of $1.46 per share reported in the prior year quarter. Over the past 30 days, the company’s earnings estimates have been stable. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $59.43 million, indicating a decline of 11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

Cedar Fair’s results in the quarter to be reported are likely reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The company expects first-quarter 2020 revenue to be nearly $10-15 million, lower than the prior-year comparable period. Management recently announced that prior to the mid-March coronavirus related disruption its revenues were higher than the prior-year period. In the last two weeks of March, sales of advance purchase products, which include season passes and related all-season products, decreased sharply due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, increase in costs and higher net interest expenses are likely to have weighed on the company’s first-quarter performance.

However, the company remained focused on driving guest loyalty by investing in immersive attractions and other in-park entertainment initiatives, which are expected to have driven both in-park per capita spending and out-of-park revenues in the quarter to be reported.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predict an earnings beat for Cedar Fair this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Cedar Fair has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.23%, a combination that increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

