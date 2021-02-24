Like It Or Not, Market Soothsayers Are Here To Stay

What do Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA), and Keith Gill, a former life insurance employee who won big on GameStop (GME), have in common?

Both can move prices of publicly traded assets with their opinions alone.

Musk's history of moving markets with offhand tweets is well-documented – and has escalated in recent months. In August 2018, Musk famously issued a tweet that he'd reached a deal for Tesla to be taken private at $420 a share; the stock predictably jumped 11%. In May 2020, the executive said that Tesla’s share price, in his opinion, was too high; it predictably crashed by 10%. In January this year, a single tweet about his fondness for ecommerce company Etsy (ETSY) catapulted the stock by 9%.

In the last few weeks, Musk has trained his sights on the cryptocurrency world. His numerous tweets praising Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have propelled the tokens’ value to unprecedented heights. But this week, in a tweet resembling his May warning about Tesla’s surging shares, Musk opined that Bitcoin and Ethereum (the second largest cryptocurrency) “seem a little high.” Both crashed by about 10%.

Gill, by contrast, only seems capable of moving one stock’s price: GameStop, the video game retailer that has reportedly made Gill – who goes by Roaring Kitty on Twitter and YouTube – a millionaire many times over.

When Gill delivered testimony on Feb. 18 to the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services and revealed that he remains “as bullish as ever” on GameStop, the stock jumped by about 5%. And after Gill posted a screenshot of his brokerage account over the weekend that indicated he had acquired an additional 50,000 shares of the video game retailer, shares soared by 13% when markets opened on Monday.

The willingness of stock market investors to buy or sell assets based on the words of one person is a worrying sign for investors – and all those in favor of efficient, fact-based markets.

First, the growth of market soothsayers shows that too many investors are paying more attention to FOMO, hype and speculative activity at the expense of traditional business fundamentals. In previous times, stocks would jump when it became public knowledge that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) had invested in the company. But those boosts in investor confidence were based on the premise that Berkshire Hathaway buys companies after completing rigorous analysis of those firms’ fundamentals. Investors buying assets based on a stray Musk tweet or Reddit post are effectively forgoing their faith in institutional due diligence.

Second and relatedly, it shows investors are in an overly jittery mood. The decision to acquire or sell an asset has historically not been taken lightly, but brokerages’ elimination of fees over the last few years spurred retail trading volume to new heights. That, combined with the ample liquidity in the market from government stimulus and the broadly positive performance of markets since covid hit, has armed retail investors with the capital and confidence to invest in stocks they might’ve ignored a year ago. While increasing participation in capital markets is worth celebrating, it also poses dramatic and unforeseen price risks on some assets.

That being said, the growing influence of ‘market influencers’ doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. Traditional investors might wish for a return to pre-social media market activity, but that world is not returning. If anything, the growth of stock trading communities on new platforms like TikTok indicates that the future of stock trading will be a social, interactive enterprise.

Investors simply can’t afford to not be paying attention to market movers – not just the Elon Musks and Keith Gills, but the lesser-known market prognosticators on Twitter and WallStreetBets who can offer early clues into retail capital flows. Indeed, just ask the hedge fund looking to hire a WallStreetBets Redditor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.