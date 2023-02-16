Like Income? 3 Consumer Staples Stocks Worth a Look

Currently, the Zacks Consumer Staples sector is ranked #1 out of all 16 Zacks Sectors, indicating that companies within have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions.

Stocks in the sector carry a defensive nature, as these companies’ products have an advantageous ability to generate consistent demand in the face of many economic situations.

In addition, many also pay dividends, providing the cherry on top for those seeking an income stream.

Three stocks from the realm – Procter & Gamble PG, The Coca-Cola Company KO, and Altria MO – could all be considerations for those looking to reap a steady income stream paired with decreased volatility.

In addition, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank. Let’s take a closer look at each one.

The Coca-Cola Company

Coca-Cola is an American multinational corporation best known for its flagship Coca-Cola beverage. The company’s earnings outlook has drifted higher as of late, helping land KO into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Impressively, KO is a Dividend King, showing an unparalleled commitment to shareholders through 50+ consecutive years of increased dividend payouts.

The company’s annual dividend presently sits at 2.9%, modestly above its Zacks Consumer Staples sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, KO’s 42.3% trailing twelve-month return on equity (ROE) is well above the Zacks sector average of 23.5%, reflecting a higher level of efficiency in generating profit from existing assets compared to peers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (often called P&G) is a branded consumer products company that markets its products primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, and others. PG is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

For those seeking income, PG’s got that covered; the company’s annual dividend currently yields a solid 2.6%, a few ticks above the Zacks Consumer Staples sector average.

In addition, Procter & Gamble has been committed to increasingly rewarding its shareholders, growing its payout by 6.4% over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Altria

Altria Group is a world-leading producer and marketer of cigarettes, tobacco, and other similar products. Like the stocks above, MO sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), seeing its earnings outlook drift higher across all timeframes.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Altria’s annual dividend currently stands tall at a sizable 7.9%, crushing the Zacks sector average. Impressively, the company has grown its payout by more than 5% over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, MO’s forward earnings multiple of 9.4X isn’t expensive, sitting below the 10.5X five-year median and Zacks sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Altria carries a Style Score of “C” for Value.

Bottom Line

Adding Consumer Staples stocks is a way that investors can increase their portfolio’s defense, as many of these companies are well-established in nature and carry the ability to weather dark fiscal clouds better than most.

And, of course, many in the sector pay dividends, providing a passive income stream and a cushion against the impacts of drawdowns.

All three stocks above – Procter & Gamble PG, The Coca-Cola Company KO, and Altria MO – could be considerations for those looking to heighten their income-generating abilities.

All three are low-beta, pay dividends, and carry a favorable Zacks Rank.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.