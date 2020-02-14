Markets
LOW

Like Home Depot, Lowe's Also Plans Seasonal Hiring Push

Contributor
Daniel B. Kline The Motley Fool
Published

Spring means planting gardens, a big market for selling homes, and the ability to do things like painting your house that weren't possible in winter. It's also the start of barbecue season as people who live in states with cold weather finally get to go outside.

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) plans to hire 80,000 workers to cover the busy season and its chief rival, Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) has also begun adding 53,000 seasonal workers of its own. These jobs are considered temporary but they can (and often do) lead to permanent positions.

Two Lowe's workers load wood into a pickup.

Lowe's plans to hire 53,000 seasonal workers. Image source: Lowe's.

What is Lowe's doing?

The chain is staffing up to meet both its short-term and its long-term needs. Some seasonal workers just want a job for a few months, others are essentially trying out for more permanent roles.

"These positions offer flexible hours from February through May and are a great opportunity to earn income while also sharing your passion and expertise with others," the company said on its hiring page."And if you're interested, these roles often lead to permanent positions -- nearly 200 of our current store managers once started as seasonal associates."

Good for the company and workers

A seasonal job gets your foot in the door and that represents an opportunity for the worker. For the company, hiring seasonal workers allows it to test out potential permanent employees to see who fits best. It also lets the company build a bench of people with some experience working its stores who may come back for the holidays or at other times of need.

10 stocks we like better than Lowe's
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lowe's wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Daniel B. Kline has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $120 calls on Home Depot and short February 2020 $205 calls on Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOW HD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular