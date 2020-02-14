Like Home Depot, Lowe's Also Plans Seasonal Hiring Push

Spring means planting gardens, a big market for selling homes, and the ability to do things like painting your house that weren't possible in winter. It's also the start of barbecue season as people who live in states with cold weather finally get to go outside.

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) plans to hire 80,000 workers to cover the busy season and its chief rival, Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) has also begun adding 53,000 seasonal workers of its own. These jobs are considered temporary but they can (and often do) lead to permanent positions.

Lowe's plans to hire 53,000 seasonal workers. Image source: Lowe's.

What is Lowe's doing?

The chain is staffing up to meet both its short-term and its long-term needs. Some seasonal workers just want a job for a few months, others are essentially trying out for more permanent roles.

"These positions offer flexible hours from February through May and are a great opportunity to earn income while also sharing your passion and expertise with others," the company said on its hiring page."And if you're interested, these roles often lead to permanent positions -- nearly 200 of our current store managers once started as seasonal associates."

Good for the company and workers

A seasonal job gets your foot in the door and that represents an opportunity for the worker. For the company, hiring seasonal workers allows it to test out potential permanent employees to see who fits best. It also lets the company build a bench of people with some experience working its stores who may come back for the holidays or at other times of need.

