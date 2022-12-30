LII Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $235.98, changing hands as low as $235.82 per share. Lennox International Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LII's low point in its 52 week range is $182.85 per share, with $326.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $237.49.

