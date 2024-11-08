Lightwave Logic options imply 7.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Lightwave Logic (LWLG) is normal with calls leading puts 19:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.3%, or 26c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.7%.
