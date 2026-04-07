Lightwave Logic Director Sells 9,000 Shares -- But Context Is Crucial

Key Points

9,000 shares sold at approximately $8.52 per share, for a transaction value of ~$77,000.

The sale reduced Connelly's direct holdings from 86,132 shares to 77,132 shares -- a reduction of roughly 10.5%.

Per the Form 4 filing, the sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations associated with RSU vestings on March 31, 2026 -- not a discretionary open-market sale.

The post-transaction position is valued at roughly $607,000 based on the April 6, 2026 closing price of $7.87 per share.

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Thomas M. Connelly, Jr. -- a Director at Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) -- sold 9,000 shares of common stock on April 6, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 9,000 Transaction value ~$77K Post-transaction shares (direct) 77,132 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$607K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($8.52); post-transaction value based on April 6, 2026, market close ($7.87).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Connelly's prior trading activity?

Since September 2024, Connelly has recorded three share sales -- on Oct. 2, 2025 (6,000 shares), Jan. 2, 2026 (7,600 shares), and now April 6, 2026 (9,000 shares). All three were RSU tax-withholding transactions, not discretionary open-market sales. There is no record of Connelly making discretionary, open-market sales.

Since September 2024, Connelly has recorded three share sales -- on Oct. 2, 2025 (6,000 shares), Jan. 2, 2026 (7,600 shares), and now April 6, 2026 (9,000 shares). All three were RSU tax-withholding transactions, not discretionary open-market sales. There is no record of Connelly making discretionary, open-market sales. What proportion of Connelly's position was impacted by this sale?

The filing reflects a reduction of approximately 10.5% in direct share ownership, moving from 86,132 shares before the transaction to 77,132 shares after.

The filing reflects a reduction of approximately 10.5% in direct share ownership, moving from 86,132 shares before the transaction to 77,132 shares after. Does the sale represent a change in cadence or capacity?

Unlikely -- the Form 4 expressly notes the shares were sold to cover RSU-related tax withholding, which is a routine obligation that accompanies equity compensation vesting events.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $236,860 Net income (TTM) ($20.3 million) 1-year price change* 764%

* 1-year performance calculated using April 7, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Lightwave Logic is a development-stage company specializing in advanced photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials.

Develops photonic devices and electro-optic polymer systems, including modulators and integrated circuits for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing.

Generates revenue through the sale of proprietary photonic components.

Targets telecommunications manufacturers, networking and semiconductor companies, computing and aerospace firms, and government agencies.

What this transaction means for investors

Before reading anything into this transaction, investors should note the fine print: the Form 4 clearly states that Connelly's sale was made specifically to cover tax withholding obligations tied to restricted stock unit (RSU) vestings on March 31, 2026. That's a crucial detail. When company insiders receive RSUs as part of their compensation, they often owe income taxes the moment those shares vest -- and in many cases, shares are sold automatically to satisfy that bill.

That said, Lightwave Logic is a speculative, pre-commercialization play in the photonics space -- a niche but increasingly relevant corner of the broader AI infrastructure build-out. Shares have surged roughly 764% over the past year, driven by growing investor enthusiasm around the company's foundry partnerships and AI data center tailwinds. The company reported just $237,000 in full-year 2025 revenue, primarily from licensing and non-recurring engineering activities, and does not expect meaningful volume production or licensing revenue until 2027 at the earliest. As data centers race to push more bandwidth through fiber-optic networks, electro-optic modulators like those LWLG is developing are drawing more attention -- but the stock reflects the typical risk profile of a company still well short of commercialization.

Connelly still holds over 77,000 shares directly, suggesting he remains invested in the company's long-term story. Bottom line: this transaction looks more like tax-season bookkeeping than a change in conviction.

For long-term investors interested in photonics exposure without the single-stock risk, broader technology ETFs that capture semiconductor and optical networking themes -- such as the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) -- can offer a more diversified entry point into the space.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends iShares Trust - iShares Semiconductor ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.