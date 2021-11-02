Stocks
LSPD

Lightspeed to Expand Footprint in Australia and the U.S.

Contributor
Devina Lohia TipRanks
Published

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has revealed its plans to expand Lightspeed Payments to several locations across Australia and the United States.

Based in Montreal, Canada, Lightspeed Commerce is a one-stop e-commerce software provider for merchants around the world. Lightspeed Payments is a powerful and easy-to-use integrated payment processing solution helping merchants globally to run their businesses.

Notably, LSPD shares have jumped 224% over the past year. (See Lightspeed stock charts on TipRanks)

The company is focused on growing its financial services footprint internationally and has recently launched in North America and Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regions.

Going forward, Lightspeed Payments will be available in tens of thousands of additional customer locations in Australia and the United States. Furthermore, the company plans to launch additional retail customer locations in Australia and the United Kingdom by the end of the calendar year.

Lightspeed President, JP Chauvet, commented, “The global launch of Lightspeed Payments is just the beginning. Through the depth and breadth of our global commerce solutions and domain expertise, Lightspeed is in a favorable position to expand financial service solutions with stronger, more innovative customer experiences.”

On November 1, CIBC analyst Todd Coupland decreased the price target on Lightspeed to C$190 (52.15% upside potential) from C$195, while reiterating a Buy rating.

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, 2 Holds and 1 Sell. At the time of writing, the average Lightspeed price target was $120.26, which implies a 19% upside potential from current levels.

Related News:
Grainger Reports Stellar Q3 Results; Shares Surge 7.5%
Royal Caribbean Reports Loss in Q3
Uber Unveils New Baby and Kids Vertical

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LSPD

Latest Stocks Videos

    A Strategy That Is Focused on Identifying Which Stocks to Eliminate of "XOUT"

    XOUT Capital Founder & CEO David Barse joins Jill Malandrino on TradeTalks to discuss a strategy that is focused on identifying which stocks to eliminate out of "XOUT."

    5 days ago

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular