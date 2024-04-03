News & Insights

Markets
LSPD

Lightspeed To Eliminate Approx. 10% Of Headcount-related Operating Expenditures

April 03, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LPSD, LSPD.TO) announced a reorganization and cost reduction initiatives. The reorganization impacts approximately 280 roles representing about 10% of headcount-related operating expenditures. Lightspeed expects that the majority of the restructuring charges will be incurred in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company reaffirmed its previously-established revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlooks.

Lightspeed has authorized, and the TSX has approved, a normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 9,722,677 subordinate voting shares of Lightspeed over the twelve-month period commencing on April 5, 2024 and ending no later than April 4, 2025, representing approximately 10% of the public float of the subordinate voting shares issued and outstanding as at March 22, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LSPD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.