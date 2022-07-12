Lightspeed raises over $7 bln for early-stage investments

US Markets

Lightspeed said on Tuesday it has raised over $7 billion across four funds, as the venture capital firm looks to enhance its focus on early-stage investments.

The four funds - Lightspeed Venture Partners XIV-A/B LP, Lightspeed Venture Partners Select V LP, Lightspeed Opportunity Fund II LP and Lightspeed India Partners Fund IV - closed with $1.98 billion, $2.26 billion, $2.36 billion and $500 million of capital respectively, the company said.

The company also said it was collaborating with early-stage blockchain venture fund Faction, seeking to deepen its involvement with companies operating in the space.

Venture capital dealmaking has hit a roadblock in 2022 after a robust year, as the impact of turbulence in equity markets spills over into private market fundraising.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

