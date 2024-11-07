Lightspeed raises FY25 adjusted EBITDA view to minimum of $50M

Prior view was a minimum of $45M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LSPD:
- Lightspeed reports Q2 adjusted EPS 13c, consensus 11c
- Lightspeed to Discuss Q2 2025 Earnings on November Call
- Jefferies sees private equity or Worldpay as ‘most likely’ Lightspeed buyers
- Micron reports Q4 beat, Pfizer withdraws Oxbryta: Morning Buzz
- Lightspeed exploring sale ‘not a surprise,’ says CIBC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.