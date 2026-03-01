Lightspeed Management Made a Huge Bet on Navan (NAVN) With a Purchase of 49.9 Million Shares

Key Points

Acquired 49,921,454 NAVN shares; estimated trade size $852.66 million (quarterly average price basis)

Transaction equaled 61.06% of 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade: 49,921,454 shares held, stake valued at $852.66 million as of December 31, 2025

Navan now comprises 61.06% of fund AUM, making it the fund's largest position by value

10 stocks we like better than Navan ›

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Lightspeed Management Company, L.L.C. initiated a new position in Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN), acquiring 49,921,454 shares. The quarter-end value of the NAVN position stood at $852.66 million.

What else to know

The new position now represents 61.1% of the fund's 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: NAVN: $852.66 million (61.1% of AUM) NYSE: NOW: $273.22 million (19.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: KDK: $80.16 million (5.7% of AUM) NYSE: BLND: $70.31 million (5.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: PSNL: $64.96 million (4.7% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $9.97 per share.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Feb. 27, 2026) $9.74 Market Capitalization $2.42 billion Revenue (TTM) $656.34 million Net Income (TTM) ($371.92 million)

Company snapshot

Navan, Inc. provides an AI-powered software platform focused on travel, payments, and expense management solutions, including booking, policy enforcement, payment processing, and expense reconciliation.

Navan primarily serves finance, human resources, travel managers, and inventory markets.

The company was formerly known as TripActions, Inc. and changed its name to Navan, Inc. in February 2023.

Navan, Inc. is a technology company specializing in AI-driven travel and expense management solutions for businesses. With a strong presence in the enterprise software sector, the company leverages automation to improve efficiency and compliance in corporate travel and expense workflows. Its scalable platform and focus on user experience provide a competitive edge in the growing business travel technology market.

What this transaction means for investors

Lightspeed’s big bet on Navan and its AI-driven travel and expense management business haven’t worked out well for the firm’s portfolio. The stock has fallen by 43% since the end of 2025.

Navan doesn’t expect to report results from its fiscal fourth quarter that ended in January until March 25. During its fiscal third quarter that ended on Oct. 31, 2025, the company reported sales that rose by 29% year over year to $194.9 million. The company also reported an adjusted gross profit margin that rose to 74% from 72% during the previous year period.

Navan’s bottom line also moved in the right direction, on an adjusted basis. During its fiscal third quarter, Non-GAAP net income rose to $9 million from a loss of $14 million. On a GAAP basis, the company reported a $225 million loss in its fiscal third quarter.

Should you buy stock in Navan right now?

Before you buy stock in Navan, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Navan wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2026.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.