Lightspeed Makes a Big Bet on Self-Driving Trucks, Loading Up on 7 Million Shares of Kodiak AI (KDK)

Lightspeed acquired 7,340,475 shares of Kodiak AI, with an estimated trade size was $80.16 million.

The quarter-end position value increased by $80.16 million, reflecting the new stake and price movements.

The transaction represented a 5.74% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Lightspeed Management Company initiated a new position in Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) by purchasing 7,340,475 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $80.16 million.

What else to know

This new position represents 5.74% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:NAVN : $852.66 million (61.1% of AUM)

: $852.66 million (61.1% of AUM) NYSE:NOW : $273.22 million (19.6% of AUM)

: $273.22 million (19.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:KDK : $80.16 million (5.74% of AUM)

: $80.16 million (5.74% of AUM) NYSE:BLND : $70.31 million (5.0% of AUM)

: $70.31 million (5.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:PSNL: $64.96 million (4.7% of AUM)

As of Feb. 27, 2026, shares of Kodiak AI were priced at $8.40, up 5.66% since the company went public in September 2025 and outperforming the S&P 500 by 1.51 percentage points in that time.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 27, 2026) $8.40 Market Capitalization $1.52 billion Revenue (TTM) $16.5 million Net Income (TTM) -$526 million

Company Snapshot

Kodiak AI is a technology company specializing in autonomous driving solutions for commercial and defense applications.

The company leverages a proprietary multi-sensor architecture to deliver scalable AI-powered navigation for complex environments. Its focus on high-reliability autonomy positions it as a differentiated provider in the evolving autonomous vehicle market.

It targets commercial transportation, defense contractors, and industrial fleet operators seeking advanced autonomous vehicle capabilities.

What this transaction means for investors

Kodiak AI is a relatively new stock, going public just six months ago. Younger stocks can be riskier in some cases because there’s little historical data to examine, especially regarding how they’ve weathered downturns. Before going public in 2025, the company was launched in 2018.

This makes Lightspeed’s big swing on Kodiak AI even more notable. The stock is now the fund’s third-largest holding, signally a fairly strong conviction in Kodiak’s long-term growth potential.

Kodiak AI is a relatively small player in the self-driving-car space, but it’s already captured the industry’s attention. Last month, Northland named the stock one of its top picks of 2026, with a price target of $17. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has also consistently increased its stake in the company.

Kodiak’s long-term success will depend largely on how the autonomous trucking industry fares. If Driving as a Service becomes more widespread, this company could be poised for significant growth.

Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.