Lightspeed (LSPD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $124.44 million, indicating growth of more than 100% year over year. The top line is likely to benefit from solid organic growth and contributions from the latest acquisitions of ShopKeep, Upserve and Vend. Increased number of customers adopting multiple software modules, and strong demand for both software and payments solutions, backed by market reopening, are likely to have acted as other tailwinds.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 10 cents per share, indicating growth of 50% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lightspeed this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Lightspeed has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

