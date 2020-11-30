Lightspeed (LSPD) Surges: Stock Moves 8.9% Higher

Lightspeed POS Inc. LSPD was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 74.7% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen three negative estimate revisions in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower in the same time frame, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Lightspeed currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Lightspeed POS Inc. Price

Lightspeed POS Inc. price | Lightspeed POS Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Internet – Software industry is NIC Inc. EGOV, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.