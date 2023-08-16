Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc (Symbol: LSPD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.53, changing hands as low as $15.45 per share. Lightspeed Commerce Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LSPD's low point in its 52 week range is $12.45 per share, with $21.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.65.
