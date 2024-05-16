Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD):

Earnings: -$32.5 million in Q4 vs. -$74.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.21 in Q4 vs. -$0.49 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.5 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

Revenue: $230.2 million in Q4 vs. $184.2 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $255mln - $260mln

