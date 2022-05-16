Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Soars 32.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD shares rallied 32.2% in the last trading session to close at $21.37. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 36.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The recent surge in Lightspeed’s share price came after the launch of its flagship omnichannel retail platform, which is expected to win customers. The newly-unveiled retail platform is the culmination of Lightspeed’s own technology with its acquisitions and creation of a comprehensive e-commerce platform. Lightspeed’s fully-integrated retail POS helps merchants sell products both online and offline and sync their physical inventory across all locations to e-commerce stores, thus saving time and increasing profits. The new platform also helps with payment services, luring customers to Lightspeed’s physical stores.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $140.97 million, up 71.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Lightspeed Commerce Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LSPD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, DocuSign DOCU, closed the last trading session 13.4% higher at $79.17. Over the past month, DOCU has returned -29.8%.

DocuSign's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.46. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +4.6%. DocuSign currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

