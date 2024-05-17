Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. LSPD recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Shares of LSPD have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 16.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that LSPD could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at LSPD's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting LSPD on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

