Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) closed at $9.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.99% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.54%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 7.32% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 3.11%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.11, showcasing a 83.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $310.5 million, indicating a 1.82% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.55 per share and a revenue of $1.25 billion, indicating changes of +25% and +2.08%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.67% higher. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.59.

We can additionally observe that LSPD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.