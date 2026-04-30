Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) closed at $9.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.1% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.89%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 1.34% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 20.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.23%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 21, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.09, marking a 10% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $281.62 million, showing a 11.13% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.22% and +13.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.5% lower. At present, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Lightspeed Commerce Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.16. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.9 for its industry.

Investors should also note that LSPD has a PEG ratio of 0.72 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. LSPD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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