Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) closed at $11.97, marking a +2.75% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.58% for the day.

The company's stock has dropped by 3.96% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.11, showcasing a 15.38% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $313.65 million, up 13.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion, which would represent changes of -6.67% and +12.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 65.79% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.61. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 29.68.

Also, we should mention that LSPD has a PEG ratio of 1.68. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 2.22 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LSPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

