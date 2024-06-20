Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) ending at $13.33, denoting a -1.99% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.79%.

The company's stock has dropped by 6.01% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating an 800% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $258.34 million, indicating a 23.55% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.29 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, indicating changes of +81.25% and +20.51%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.17, which means Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, LSPD's PEG ratio is currently 1.41. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

