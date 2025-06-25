Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Stock Moves -3.40%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) closed at $11.36, marking a -3.4% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

The stock of company has risen by 8.19% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.11, signifying a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $286.85 million, indicating a 7.8% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.53 per share and a revenue of $1.19 billion, representing changes of +17.78% and +10.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.73% lower. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.31 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.31, so one might conclude that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that LSPD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.36. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 52, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

