Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) ended the recent trading session at $9.22, demonstrating a -0.65% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.48%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.55%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 12.7% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 22, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.10, signifying a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $253.66 million, up 10.18% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.71% lower. As of now, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.08. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.46 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that LSPD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.