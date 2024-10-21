Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) closed the most recent trading day at $15.77, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.18% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.34% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 4.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 7, 2024. On that day, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 150%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $274.03 million, up 19.01% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.36 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, representing changes of +125% and +20.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 43.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.76.

It's also important to note that LSPD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.